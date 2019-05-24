× Could Kamara or Ginn Jr. be crowned the fastest player in the NFL?

New Orleans — The field has been set to determine the fastest player in the NFL. The “40 Yards of Gold” inaugural event, is a tournament-style speed competition where NFL players go head-to-head and race the 40 yard dash. It will take place on Saturday, June 29. There will be 12 offensive players competing on one side of the bracket and 12 defensive players in the other half of the bracket. The offensive and defensive champion will then face each other in the final, to determine who is, in fact, the fastest player in the league.

Among the offensive players in the competition are Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr. They are joined by former Saints running back Mark Ingram, Kareem Hunt, Jacoby Ford, Jeff Badet, Corey Coleman, Robby Anderson, Richie James, Kevin Snead, Damiere Byrd, Christian Blake, Jakeem Grant and one mystery participant. There will also be one mystery participant on the defensive side, who will be in the mix with Donte Jackson (LSU, Riverdale High School), Dominique Rodgers- Cromartie, Trae Waynes, John Franklin III, Rashard Robinson, Kevin Byard, Jerome Baker, Terrell Sinkfield, Budda Baker, Quinton Dunbar, Jalen Myrick, Charles James II and T.J. Green.

This @40YardsofGold sounds like a pretty awesome event– crowning the fastest player in the #NFL. @Saints fans: @A_kamara6 and @TedGinnJr_19 are both set to compete. You can cast your votes (which will determine seeding) here: https://t.co/cFg5oqmle4 pic.twitter.com/EABfftHoaC — Karen Loftus (@kcloftus) May 25, 2019

Fans can vote until Sunday and that will determine the seeding for each bracket. The website to vote is: https://www.40yardsofgold.com/vote/