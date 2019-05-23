Suspect arrested for N.O. East murder of Danish tourist

Posted 11:29 AM, May 23, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has made an arrest in connection with the death of a Danish tourist who was shot and killed in New Orleans East last weekend.

On Thursday morning, the NOPD announced they have arrested 36-year-old Brandy Myles in connection with the homicide.

Myles, who is currently in custody in Jefferson Parish on unrelated charges, has been re-booked in connection with the NOPD investigation.

She will be charged with second degree murder.

On May 18, officers discovered 44-year-old Poul Hansen lying face down in the road in the 4200 block of America Street.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Hansen was a military veteran and motorcycle enthusiast who had been touring the south with a group of fellow bikers, according to Facebook posts announcing his death.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.