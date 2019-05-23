Suspect arrested for N.O. East murder of Danish tourist

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has made an arrest in connection with the death of a Danish tourist who was shot and killed in New Orleans East last weekend.

On Thursday morning, the NOPD announced they have arrested 36-year-old Brandy Myles in connection with the homicide.

Myles, who is currently in custody in Jefferson Parish on unrelated charges, has been re-booked in connection with the NOPD investigation.

She will be charged with second degree murder.

On May 18, officers discovered 44-year-old Poul Hansen lying face down in the road in the 4200 block of America Street.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Hansen was a military veteran and motorcycle enthusiast who had been touring the south with a group of fellow bikers, according to Facebook posts announcing his death.