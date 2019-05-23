LSU’s wild finish keeps them alive in SEC baseball tournament

Posted 6:25 PM, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:31PM, May 23, 2019

LSU sports logo

Hoover, Ala. — After a 17 inning marathon game Wednesday that put LSU in the losers bracket of the SEC Baseball Tournament, the Tigers pulled-off the victory Thursday in a must-win game. The Tigers trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the 9th inning against Auburn with runners on second and third and one out, when a wild pitch and an error allowed the game-tying and game-winning runs to come home on a crazy play that gave LSU the 4-3 win. It was their 5th walk-off victory of the season.

Destrehan’s Landon Marceaux started for the Tigers and went 6.2 innings, giving-up 2 runs on 7 hits and striking-out 5. But it was reliever Todd Peterson (5-2) who got the win for LSU, finishing-out the final one and two-thirds innings of the game. He gave-up one hit and struck-out 2 of the 7 batters he faced.

At the plate, Josh Smith and Saul Garza were the only LSU players with multiple hits– each going 2-4 on the day. LSU only had 8 hits as a team in the game.

The 5th-seeded Tigers (36-24) now advance to play on Friday against the loser of the #1 Vanderbilt/ #4 Mississippi State game, which is being played later Thursday night. The Tigers just lost to the Bulldogs 6-5 in their second game of the tournament on Wednesday– the longest game in their program’s history–  which went 17 innings and lasted nearly 7 hours.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.