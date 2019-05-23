× John Ehret High School on lockdown after reports of multiple fights

MARRERO – John Ehret High School was placed on lockdown this morning after reports of a large brawl on the school’s campus.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the campus after the school’s resource officer called for backup just after 10 a.m.

Multiple fights broke out among students during an end of the school year event, according to the JPSO.

Multiple arrests occurred at the school, according to the JPSO.

Early reports indicate at least one student may have been armed with a gun.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.