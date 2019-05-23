John Ehret High School on lockdown after reports of multiple fights

Posted 10:36 AM, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51AM, May 23, 2019

MARRERO – John Ehret High School was placed on lockdown this morning after reports of a large brawl on the school’s campus.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the campus after the school’s resource officer called for backup just after 10 a.m.

Multiple fights broke out among students during an end of the school year event, according to the JPSO.

Multiple arrests occurred at the school, according to the JPSO.

Early reports indicate at least one student may have been armed with a gun.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 29.882210 by -90.091669.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.