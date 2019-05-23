× Funeral services set for Ronnie Virgets

New Orleans- Funeral arrangements for Ronnie Virgets will be held this weekend at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Canal Street.

His funeral will follow in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel.

The emmy-winning journalist passed away Monday at Ormond Nursing home in Destrehan.

He was 77 years old.

Many of you know Ronnie as the voice of our “God Bless Louisiana” campaign.

He also wrote and presented many stories for our “Real New Orleans” show in the eighties and nineties.

Ronnie, who will always be remembered for his unique voice and creative writing style, also worked for “The Times Picayune,” “Gambit Weekly” and several other local TV stations.

Ronnie is survived by his long time companion Lynne Jensen, his son, Michael Virgets; two daughters, Stephanie Whittington of Raceland and Tara Mackey of Metairie; a brother, Tommy Virgets of Switzerland; and seven grandchildren.