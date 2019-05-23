× Covington tow truck driver found guilty of sexual battery of women he was called to help

COVINGTON, LA — The Saint Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office says it has secured a conviction against a man who attacked women he was called to help.

On Wednesday, May 22, DA Warren Montgomery reported the conviction of 53-year-old Dale Boudreaux of Covington.

Montgomery says that Boudreaux operated a tow truck in the Covington and Mandeville area. Between June and October of 2014, prosecutors say Boudreaux was called to assist three women, on separate occasions, who needed his help to town their vehicles.

Prosecutors say Boudreaux took advantage of the women’s vulnerability to touch them sexually without their permission. In one instance, prosecutors say Boudreaux tried unsuccessfully to force one of the women to perform oral sex on him.

All three victims also testified during the trial.

In Montgomery’s news release, he says that Boudreaux took the stand in his own defense and denied all of the allegations. Prosecutors told jurors that the case was a matter of who they believed.

Jurors deliberated for about one hour before returning guilty verdicts on three counts of sexual battery. Boudreaux’s sentencing is scheduled for June 10. He could get up to ten years in prison on each count. Also, Boudreaux will have to register as a sex offender.