Coast Guard searching for person in the Mississippi River

Posted 3:19 AM, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 03:21AM, May 23, 2019
coast guard rescue ots

NEW ORLEANS- The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the Mississippi River in St. James Parish.

They got the call of a missing man from the towing vessel St. Genevieve who was last seen on the vessel between mile marker 161 and 162 on the Mississippi River around 8:20 Wednesday evening.

The unidentified man was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

The Coast Guard has launched a Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans and a response boat crew from Coast Guard Station New Orleans to search for the man.

