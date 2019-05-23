× Coast Guard searching for person in the Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS- The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the Mississippi River in St. James Parish.

They got the call of a missing man from the towing vessel St. Genevieve who was last seen on the vessel between mile marker 161 and 162 on the Mississippi River around 8:20 Wednesday evening.

The unidentified man was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

The Coast Guard has launched a Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans and a response boat crew from Coast Guard Station New Orleans to search for the man.