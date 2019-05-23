Black and gold at work: Saints continue OTA’s

The Saints continued their Organized Team Activities Thursday at the club’s facility. It was the chance for local media to get their first look at the Saints on the practice field in 2019.

Among those working were #87 tight end Jared Cook, and #28 running back Latavius Murray.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees said Cook could bring another dimension to the Saints offense.

Four Saints were absent from workouts. They were defensive end Cam Jordan, safety Chris Banjo, guard Larry Warford and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.

The Saints first team o-line from left to right was Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat, Cameron Tom, Nick Easton, and Ryan Ramcyzk.

In team drills Saints quarterback J.T. Barrett was intercepted by rookie free agent David Simmons from North Park University.

Wide receiver Cam Meredith worked out with a trainer, and did not take part in team drills.