$1 Angel Food smoothies at Smoothie King on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS – Get an Angel Food smoothie this Saturday for only $1.

Smoothie King invites Louisiana residents to celebrate the upcoming 2019 Pelicans’ NBA draft with them on Saturday, May 25 with a discount!

Smoothie King, in partnership with the New Orleans Pelicans, who call the Smoothie King Center their home, is excited about the upcoming Pelicans season.

Guests who wear Pelicans gear to a participating Smoothie King location will receive the company’s best-selling Angel Food Smoothie for just $1.

Only available in the 12-ounce size, and only on per customer.

Guests can redeem this offer from 2 – 4 P.M. on May 25 only.

All Smoothie King locations in the Greater New Orleans area are participating.

If you are unsure, please call your local Smoothie King ahead of time.