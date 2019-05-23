NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 19: Julius Randle #30 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots against Harry Giles #20 of the Sacramento Kings during the first half at the Smoothie King Center on October 19, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
$1 Angel Food smoothies at Smoothie King on Saturday
NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 19: Julius Randle #30 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots against Harry Giles #20 of the Sacramento Kings during the first half at the Smoothie King Center on October 19, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS – Get an Angel Food smoothie this Saturday for only $1.
Smoothie King invites Louisiana residents to celebrate the upcoming 2019 Pelicans’ NBA draft with them on Saturday, May 25 with a discount!
Smoothie King, in partnership with the New Orleans Pelicans, who call the Smoothie King Center their home, is excited about the upcoming Pelicans season.
Guests who wear Pelicans gear to a participating Smoothie King location will receive the company’s best-selling Angel Food Smoothie for just $1.
Only available in the 12-ounce size, and only on per customer.
Guests can redeem this offer from 2 – 4 P.M. on May 25 only.
All Smoothie King locations in the Greater New Orleans area are participating.
If you are unsure, please call your local Smoothie King ahead of time.