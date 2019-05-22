Top Emeril’s chefs team up for summer dinner series

NEW ORLEANS – Get your tickets now for the “A Portrait of New New Orleans,” the first event in the Summer Dinner Series, presented by Emeril’s New Orleans.

On Wednesday, June 5, the first of four dinners will take place.

Chef Emeril Lagasse’s flagship restaurant will serve as the location for the first of four dinners highlighting each of Emeril’s New Orleans-based chefs de cuisine, including:

Chef Douglas Braselman of Emeril’s New Orleans

Pastry Chef Jeremy Fogg of Emeril’s New Orleans

Chef Anthony Scanio of Emeril’s Delmonico

Chef Darren Chabert of Meril

Chef Philip Buccieri of NOLA Restaurant

Since opening its doors nearly 30 years ago, Emeril’s New Orleans has defined “new New Orleans” cuisine.

New New Orleans, a concept born from the mind of Chef Emeril before opening his flagship restaurant in 1990, is a departure from what he called “old New Orleans” cooking, at the time, or food whose flavor and substance are dominated by two distinctly different cooking styles: Cajun and Creole.

New New Orleans cooking is about food that has roots planted in a solid foundation of Creole heritage, but has grown through exposure to other exotic cultures: Creole reinvented with an Asian, Portuguese or Southwest flourish.

“A Portrait of New New Orleans” will feature a five-course, progressive tasting menu.

Accompanying each dish will be an exquisite wine from Lirette Selections, perfectly paired by Taylor Terrebonne, sommelier at Emeril’s New Orleans.

Founded in 2008, Lirette Selections has emerged as an integral source for some of the finest wine and spirits brought into Louisiana.

“A Portrait of New New Orleans will offer a glimpse into the past, present and future of new New Orleans cuisine,” said Chef Emeril Lagasse. “A tribute to our roots, an appreciation of our current success, and an inspiring toast to the future of our food, our customers and to the unforgettable dining experiences yet to come.”

Limited seating is available.

Cost is $175 per person (inclusive of gratuity), non-inclusive of tax and applicable credit card processing fees.

Tickets are available here.

Information on the remaining three events will be made available in the coming weeks.

Emeril’s New Orleans is located at 800 Tchoupitoulas Street and is open for lunch Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., happy hour Monday-Friday from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and dinner nightly from 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.