Suspects accused of theft and pepper spray attack

HARVEY, LA -- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who are accused of stealing from a business and attacking a security guard.

The crime happened at about 9:30 in the evening on Thursday, May 2. Deputies say two women walked into a business in the 900 block of Manhattan Boulevard and were attempting to leave the store with some of its merchandise.

One of the women was wearing a cap with the word Aloha on it. The other was wearing a shirt with the word Pink on it.

According to deputies, when a loss prevention officer approached the women as they were leaving the business, the woman who was wearing the shirt with Pink on it sprayed the worker in the face with some sort of irritant, perhaps pepper spray.

Deputies say the two left the scene in a white Nissan Altima.

Once the pair is identified and arrested, deputies plan to book them with theft and battery charges.

If you can help deputies, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, 400 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.