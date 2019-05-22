Slidell armed robber who targeted elderly veteran sentenced to 38 years

SLIDELL – A Slidell man convicted of robbing a 92-year-old WWII vet at gunpoint has been sentenced to 38 years in prison.

Forty-two-year-old Jonathan Gabriel made his way into the Lafitte’s Landing retirement community on Gause Boulevard on December 13, 2018, and forced his way into the veteran’s apartment at gunpoint.

Gabriel stole cash, medication, and the keys to the victim’s 2006 black Chevrolet Malibu, which was later found abandoned in Lacombe.

Slidell Police released video from a surveillance camera near the scene of the crime that clearly showed Gabriel’s face, and tips from the community poured in.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that Gabriel was wanted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office for a similar armed robbery in Lacombe that occurred just hours earlier than the Slidell robbery.

During that robbery in Lacombe, Gabriel pointed a gun at a 75-year-old man in the man’s trailer and demanded money and guns.

Gabriel has admitted to being under the influence of drugs during the robberies.

He plead guilty to two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle just before his trial was set to begin, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.