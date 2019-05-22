One man dead after Wednesday night shooting in Central City
New Orleans- One man is dead after a shooting last night in Central City.
The NOPD says that around 11:15 p.m., they discovered a man in the 2100 block of Willow Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
His identity is unknown at the time, but the NOPD says that he is a 31-year-old male.
The shooting remains under investigation at this time.
If you have any additional information regarding this incident, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
29.944659 -90.088450