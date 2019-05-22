× New Orleans school zone cameras turning off for summer

NEW ORLEANS – And email from the Mayor’s office confirmed that school zone traffic cameras in New Orleans will be pausing operations.

The city will end operations at 4:45 P.M. on Friday, May 24.

An exact date for turning the cameras back on will be determined later this summer, because there is no singular Orleans Parish School Board calendar for the 2019-20 school year.

The cameras will, however, be turned back on sometime in August.

Though school zone cameras will not be operational as traffic control devices over the summer, law enforcement will have access to video from the cameras as needed.