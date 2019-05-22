× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Vinaigrettes & Salad Dressings

We know that a hefty dose of creamy salad dressing is the quickest way to sabotage a healthy salad, but more and more options are making it easier than ever to keep a salad nutritious, in spite of creamy dressings – and on the flip side, many seemingly low-cal vinaigrettes and “light” dressings can be loaded with sodium and more than a day’s worth of added sugar! In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best & worst dressings and vinaigrettes in stores.

LOVE IT!

All of the “Love It” salad dressings are low in calories and sugar, with less than 200 mg sodium per ounce

Hanley’s Dressings & Vinaigrette (e.g. Strawberry Vinaigrette)

Per 2 tbsp: 30 calories, 100 mg sodium, 5 grams carbs, 1 gram sugar, 0 protein

Ingredients include: strawberries, cane syrup, red wine vinegar, olive oil…

Trader Joe’s Almond Butter Turmeric Salad Dressing

Per 2 tbsp: 60 calories, 90 mg sodium, 4 grams carb, 2 grams sugar (1 gram added sugar), 2 grams protein

Ingredients include almond butter, ginger puree, cane sugar, garlic, sea salt…

Whole Foods Brand Vegan Caesar Dressing (in produce section)

Per 2 tbsp: 15 calories, 20 mg sodium, 2 grams carbs, 0 sugar, 1 protein

Ingredients include: non-GMO silken soy pure, white wine vinegar, garlic, lemon juice concentrate…

Bragg’s Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Per 2 tbsp: 15 calories, 0 sodium, 4 grams carbs, 3 grams sugar, 0 protein

Ingredients include: water, apple cider vinegar, apple juice concentrate, onions, black pepper

LIKE IT!

Marzetti’s Simply 60 (e.g. Creamy Caesar)

Per 2 tbsp: 60 calories, 250 mg sodium, 2 grams carbs, 1 gram sugar, 1 gram protein

Ingredients include: buttermilk, canola oil, red wine vinegar, parmesan and romano cheeeses…

HATE IT!

Newman’s Own Family Recipe Italian

Per 2 tbsp: 130 calories, 320 mg sodium, 1 gram carbs, 0 sugar, 1 gram protein

Ingredients include: soybean oil, water, vinegar…

Brianna’s Home Style Blush Wine Vinaigrette Dressing

Per 2 tbsp: 120 calories, 420 mg sodium, 14 grams carbs, 14 grams sugar, 0 protein

Ingredients include: sugar, water, red wine vinegar, canola oil, salt, spices…

25% day’s worth of sodium and more than half the recommended upper limit of sugar in a single ounce – and most people can easily use at least 2-3 ounces of dressing on a salad.

