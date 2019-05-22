× Holiday earns NBA honors

New Orleans — Pelicans guard, Jrue Holiday, received league recognition Wednesday, being named to the 2018-2019 NBA All-Defensive Second Team. Holiday joins Klay Thompson (Guard, Golden State), Draymond Green (Forward, Golden State), Joel Embiid (Center, Philadelphia) and Kawhi Leonard (Forward, Toronto) on that second team list.

This past season for the Pelicans, Holiday was one of just four guards in the NBA to record at least 300 rebounds, 100 steals and 50 blocks. He ranked 10th in the league with 1.6 steals per game and ranked 5th among guards with 3.1 deflections per game.

This is the second-straight season Holiday has earn All-Defensive Team honors, being named to the first team last season. He is just the third New Orleans player to make this list multiple years (Chris Paul, Anthony Davis).

The players selected to the NBA All-Defensive First Team this year were Rudy Gobert (Center, Utah), Paul George (Forward, Oklahoma City), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Forward, Milwaukee), Marcus Smart (Guard, Boston), Eric Bledsoe, (Guard, Milwaukee).