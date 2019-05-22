× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen with Swerve: Strawberry Cake

Swerve has changed the game on the baking aisle, bringing products to store shelves that make it easier than ever to make good-for-you decadent treats.

And as usual, Swerve’s Ben McLauchlin loves to step things up a few notches, treating us to this beautiful and simple Strawberry Cake. Top with Swerve’s frosting and fresh berries and you’ve got a party-ready dessert that’s naturally gluten-free and grain-free with just 5 grams net carbs per serving!

Strawberry Cake (with Swerve Vanilla Cake Mix)

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

Cake:

Box of Swerve Sweets Vanilla Cake Bake Mix

1 ½ cups of pureed strawberries (Around 12 oz of strawberries)

¼ cup Swerve, Granular

1 package of unflavored unsweetened gelatin

3 large eggs

½ cup canola or coconut oil

¼ cup of milk or almond milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon almond extract

¼ cup sour cream or unsweetened plain yogurt

Whipped Cream Frosting:

2 cups of heavy whipped cream

½ cup Swerve Confectioners- sifted

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Instructions:

Cake:

Preheat to 350 and grease and line two 9 or 8 inch round cake pans with parchment paper. Set aside.

Wash strawberries. With a knife, remove back of strawberry with leaves, and cut strawberries in half. Place in a food processor or blender. Process until large chunks are gone and strawberry puree is created. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk bake mix, Swerve, and gelatin together.

In second medium bowl, whisk vanilla extract, almond extract, egg, milk, sour cream, and strawberries together until well combined.

Add dry mixture to wet mixture, and mix until combined. Pour half of batter in one prepared pan. Pour the other half of batter in the second prepared pan. Place in oven.

Cook for 25 – 28 minutes. I begin toothpick testing at 25 minutes. If there is a little batter on the toothpick it is okay. You do not want it to come out completely dry when you are baking gluten free.

Set cakes aside and let completely cool. Scrape side of pan with knife going around edge of each cake, and then flip cake over on a cooling rack.

Flip one layer of cake back over on cake plate, tray or plate. Frost top of bottom layer with whipped cream frosting or icing/glaze of choice. Then gently place second layer of cake on top of bottom layer. Frost the top of cake and adorn with strawberries if you so please.

Whipped Cream Frosting:

Using both a chilled bowl and chilled beaters, beat the cream until frothy. Add sifted Swerve, Confectioners and vanilla gradually while beating. Whip until light and a thick enough consistency to spread as an icing.

Note: Ben also likes to slice a cup strawberries and toss them in ¼ cup of Swerve, Granular or 1/8 cup of Swerve, Confectioners, cover with plastic wrap, and set aside for an hour. Makes a great topping for each slice of cake!

Per serving: 350 calories, 33 grams fat, 11 grams saturated fat, 200 mg sodium, 30 grams carbohydrate (5 grams net carbs), 4 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 7 grams protein

