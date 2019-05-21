Would you eat it? Patriotic Potato Chip and Pretzel Fudge!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Just in time for Memorial Day, Test Kitchen Taylor is trying out a fun-filled treat!

Patriotic Potato Chip and Pretzel Fudge

1 cup white chocolate chips

1 can sweetened condensed milk

2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

6 ounces dark chocolate, melted

1 cup potato chips, crushed

1 cup mini pretzels, crushed

Line a square 8-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Over low heat, in a medium sized pot, add the white chocolate chips and condensed milk and stir until chips are melted and mixture is smooth. Remove from heat, add the vanilla and stir in ½ cup of the crushed pretzels and ½ cup of the crushed Lay’s Wavy potato chips. Pour the fudge mixture into the parchment lined baking pan and spread evenly.

Refrigerate for 10 minutes. While chilling, melt the dark chocolate. Remove the fudge from the fridge. Pour 3/4 of the dark chocolate over the fudge and smooth it out. Scatter the remaining crushed Lay’s potato chips and pretzels on top of the dark chocolate and drizzle the remaining melted dark chocolate to finish. Let set in the fridge for at least 2 hours.

Use a sharp knife to cut the fudge into squares.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!