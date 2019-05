NEW ORLEANS – Festival goers have been waiting and wondering but it is official, VOODOO 2019 is on!

The official VOODOO Music + Arts Experience press release went out Tuesday morning.

The fest will take place in City Park on October 25, 26, and 27.

The email was sent out to all VOODOO subscribers.

VOODOO is currently running a a sweepstakes, with winners receiving tickets to this years festival.

The email also says the 2019 lineup and tickets are “coming in a matter of weeks.”