× ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 clip teases a hot summer

If you’re craving the new season of “Stranger Things,” this should help ease the wait.

Netflix dropped a clip from the upcoming third season, which premieres July 4 — and the clip will have you wishing it was summer.

The teaser features several of the local housewives who can’t help but stare at Billy with his washboard abs.

Back in March, Netflix dropped a nearly three-minute trailer with an overwhelming amount of references to 1985, the year in which the season is set.

Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard, and Eleven, played by Millie Bobbie Brown, are now coupled up, as are Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink).

Coca-Cola is bringing back New Coke in honor of ‘Stranger Things’

The trailer also featured glimpses of a menacing gunman, a huge, insect-like beast and several characters looking freaked out by something happening offscreen.

“Stranger Things” premiered in 2016 and has become one of Netflix’s most acclaimed series. Inspired partly by such ’80s hits as “E.T.” and “The Goonies,” it centers around the lives of four adolescent boys and their friends in Hawkins. A good portion of the show follows their adventures in another realm called the Upside Down.