× Ronnie Virgets dies at 77

DESTREHAN, LA.– A long time member of the WGNO family has died.

Emmy winning Journalist, Ronnie Virgets passed away yesterday at Ormond Nursing home in Destrehan.

He was 77-years-old.

Many of you know Ronnie as the voice of our “God Bless Louisiana” campaign.

He also wrote and presented many stories for our “Real New Orleans” show in the eighties and nineties.

Ronnie, who will always be remembered for his unique voice and creative writing style, also worked for “The Times Picayune,” “Gambit Weekly” and sever other local TV stations.

Ronnie is survived by his long time companion Lynne Jensen, His son, Michael Virgets; two daughters Stephanie Whittington of Raceland and Tara Mackey of Metairie; a brother, Tommy Virgets of Switzerland; and seven grandchildren.

Jacob Schoen and Son are in charge of funeral arrangements which have not been finalized yet.