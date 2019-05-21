Pels Exec: “Compelling” situation for Anthony Davis, if he stays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pelicans Executive Vice President David Griffin said Tuesday that he will meet soon with Anthony Davis, and is "very optimistic".

Davis requested a trade in late January. Griffin said the situation for Davis in New Orleans is compelling.

The Pelicans won the first pick in the NBA draft lottery May 14th. Griffin said that night he met with Duke's Zion Williamson and his family, and also met with Murray State guard Ja Morant. Davis said Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry attended both of those meetings.

The conference call was to announce new Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon. Langdon said getting the first pick in the draft, was for the Pelicans "a game changer."