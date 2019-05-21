× NOPD searching for suspect in metal pipe and gun attack

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is hoping to locate and arrest a man who is accused of attacking someone with a metal pipe and handgun.

The suspect is identified as 41-year-old Aaron Burrow.

Police say that Burrow approached his victim and attempted to strike the person with a metal pipe. Then, according to police, Burrow pulled a handgun from a holster on his waistband and aimed it at the victim.

The attack happened at about 5:45 in the evening on Saturday, May 18, near the intersection of Patterson Road and Olivier Street in Algiers Point. Police did not say if the victim was seriously injured or the motive for the attack.

Police say Burrow left the scene in a silver or gray 1995 Ford Bronco. Once arrested, police plan to book Burrow with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NOPD’s Fourth District at 504-658-6040 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111