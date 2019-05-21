× Man shot Monday night in Waggaman

Jefferson Parish- A man is in critical condition after being shot last night in Waggaman.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says that the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Jeffer Drive and Lucille Street.

He was taken to an area hospital where he is currently being treated.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

If you know what happened, call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers