Local Pro-Choice Organizations are Preparing to Protest Tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS - Abortion rights activists are preparing to protest in response to the recent abortion restrictions. The protest is called: Just Laws or Outlaws: Take to the Streets.

Last week, Amy Irvin, the Executive Director of New Orleans Abortion Fund, joined other pro-choice activists protested at the state capitol representing women who could be harmed by the recent abortion law changes.

"We want to draw attention to the impact these abortion bans will have on our communities," Irvin said. "but also present and hope for policies that will really support women and their families."

Amy shared her stance about pro-choice, but we also spoke with Sarah Zagorski, whose a part of Louisiana's Right to Life, and she has a different stance on things.

"From 18 to 22 days from conception, that baby has a heartbeat," Zagorski said. "We know that baby develops fingers and toes and has unique DNA and can feel pain later in life. We know that science has the ability to push fetal viability back with babies surviving at 21 weeks."

Sarah says, this is one of the reasons why pro-lifers are in support of recent law changes.

"Abortion ends human life and it destroys human life and we want to protect those babies regardless," Zagorski said.

However, pro-choice advocates like Irvin strongly disagree.

"We are in support of all women's decisions about an unplanned pregnancy," Irvin said. "Whether that's to terminate a pregnancy, to carry it to term, or to seek adoption out."

The protest is scheduled to happen tomorrow at noon. it's expected to last until 1:30 p.m. today, national activists are planning to protest all over the country.