Coroner identifies Danish tourist killed in N.O. East

Posted 1:58 PM, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 01:59PM, May 21, 2019

Photo credit Astrid Betina Hansen

NEW ORLEANS – A Danish tourist was shot and killed in New Orleans East last weekend, and the NOPD has yet to announce any suspects or leads in the case.

Forty-four-year-old Poul Hansen was pronounced dead on the scene on May 18 after officers found Hansen lying face down in the road in the 4200 block of America Street.

The officers were responding to reports that a woman had been shot at that location when they found Hansen.

He had been shot in the head and in the back, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

Hansen was a military veteran and motorcycle enthusiast who had been touring the south with a group of fellow bikers, according to Facebook posts announcing his death.

Seventh District Detective Danae Scheuing and Homicide Detective Eric Illarmo are leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-6070, or (504) 658-5300.

Google Map for coordinates 30.011317 by -90.008857.

4200 block of America Street

