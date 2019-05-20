Watch these burglars target parked vehicles near City Park

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a group of burglars that has been targeting parked vehicles near City Park.

Surveillance video from a home in the 4200 block of Dumaine Street recorded a recent incident around 5:15 a.m. on May 16.

A person can be seen driving up Dumaine in an SUV with the driver’s side window down.

The driver of the SUV stops at every parked vehicle and pulls on the vehicle’s door handle while someone in the back seat of the SUV shines a flashlight into the vehicle.

Two accomplices on foot can also be seen walking up the sidewalk along with the SUV.

Numerous vehicle burglaries were reported in the area around the time the video was recorded, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the subjects is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.