LIVINGSTON, La.-- Laine Hardy from Livingston Parish is now the 2019 American Idol. Fans voted for him last night and he was crowned the winner on the season finale of the hit ABC show.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez spent the day at a Laine Hardy American Idol watch party, where family and friends were cheering on their bayou boy! Watch reaction from family and friends in Laine's hometown after he won!

