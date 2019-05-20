Today is his birthday and deputies want him to celebrate in jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA -- The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to locate and arrest a man who is accused of murder. Oh, and today, May 20, is his birthday.

The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, the crime happened on Sunday, May 19 at about 1:30 in the morning in the parking lot of a lounge on Salmon Street in the Slidell area.

Deputies say they found a man at the scene who appeared to have been shot in the head. He died at the hospital.

The Saint Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston identified the victim as 43-year-old Melvin Webb of Hillcrest Drive in Slidell. An autopsy was scheduled for sometime Monday to determine the exact cause of death, although the coroner's office is confirming that the case is a homicide.

On the day of the kiling, the STPSO identified Jules Johnson has the suspect. The following day, he turned 30-years-old.

Deputies say that Johnson should be considered to be armed and dangerous. They'd like for him to celebrate his birthday in jail.

If you can help lead detectives to Jules Johnson, call the Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-898-2338.

So far, 400 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.