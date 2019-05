Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIVINGSTON, La.-- We're very excited that our bayou boy Laine Hardy is the 2019 American Idol. Laine's from Livingston Parish, where friends and family were watching the "American Idol" finale at a watch party in Livingston Park.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez has been following Laine Hardy's journey this season and he talked to Laine's music teacher Mr. Tim Richardson at French Settlement High who was the first one to get Laine to sing.