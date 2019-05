Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLE CHASSE, La - The Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival in Belle Chasse has been the most delicious seafood show on earth for the last fifteen years.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood shows up to see what's new in 2019.

As it turns out tacos are new.

Tacos from a new restaurant.

And tears.

Tears from the soon-to-say-goodbye Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival queen.