Subtropical Storm Andrea forms in the Atlantic; no threat to the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS- The tropics and the Atlantic are heating up and it is causing some action out in the oceans. We now have Subtropical Storm Andrea that formed Monday afternoon. It has sustained winds at 40mph and the pressure is at 1006mb. The good news for the Gulf is that it will drift north near Bermuda in the coming days. Andrea should be a short storm time wise because winds will begin to destroy it by Wednesday.

We are right on the edge of hurricane season which begins June 1st. It is not uncommon to have activity in the Atlantic beforehand. This is a reminder that it is always a good idea to be prepared.