Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Blanco

Blanco is a male Bull Terrier. He is about 5 years old. You can see in his picture that he is missing his front paw and his friends at ARNO are working on getting a prosthetic made for me, but in the meantime, he gets along just fine. Blanco is a happy-go-lucky guy who loves to cuddle and show affection to his people, or be outside exploring on his walks. He’d love to find a forever home with a family who will keep his mind and body busy, cause they don’t call the “Bull Terrier” the “ultimate personality breed” for nothing.

ARNO is currently working on getting Blanco a prosthetic paw, so that will be available to any adopter once it is done.

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

