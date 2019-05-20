Missed the Sample sale? KREWE Online sale starts today!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – If you didn't snag your favorite pair of KREWE sunglasses at their sale over the weekend, there is still time!

The annual Sample Sale is over, but their online, members only sale starts Monday.

KREWE fans can join the email list and gain access to hundreds of discounted frames.

The online sale prices are good through this Friday, May 24.

About the store; the word ‘krewe’ is linked to the tradition of Mardi Gras, describing a diverse group of people that parade in celebration of carnival season.

“The name invokes this spirit of creative collaboration. The magic of this diverse city’s rhythms and rituals informs so much of who we are, and what we create for you. We’d like you to feel a bit of this city when rocking our frames.”

Being independently owned and operated has allowed KREWE to take creative risks and offer customer-centric programs without having to answer to a team of corporate investors.

KREWE was founded on the philosophy of doing something unexpected from a place no one would expect. Using the spirit and soul of New Orleans as a source of inspiration, our frames are purposefully designed to embrace individuality, allowing you to “do you” with us.