Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLE CHASSE, La - It's been the best seafood party on earth for the last fifteen years.

It's the Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival in Belle Chasse.

When WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood shows up and meets a man who's part of the festival for the first time, it becomes another kind of show.

It's the "Cody B Show"

The star is Cody B.

The co-star is Wild Bill Wood.