GOLF: Etlin Named Southland First Team All-Academic
HAMMOND, La. – After a season of consistency on the course and in the classroom, Southeastern Louisiana’s Joris Etlin earned his second selection to the Southland first team all-academic golf team, the league office announced Monday.
The senior finance major finished his Lions’ career with a 4.0 GPA while also finishing eighth in the Southland Conference Tournament April 22-24 in McKinney, Texas. Monday marked was his second selection to the team after being named first team All-Academic for the 2017-18 season as well.
The Frejus, France native led the Lions this season with a 74.18 stroke average including shooting 23 of his 28 rounds 75 or lower, leading to a third team All-Southland honor. Eltin was named Southland Golfer of the Month in September after shooting all five rounds par or better.
“He was that kind of player his entire career,” said fourth-year head coach Jake Narro. “Everything that was every expected of him as an athlete and a student, he always delivered.”
The two-time All-Southland and All-Academic selection finished his Southeastern career with a 74.98 stroke average. Etlin also played 90 rounds with a career low round of 68 in the first round of Sam Hall in Sept. 11, 2017.
2018-19 Southland Men’s Golf All-Academic Team
Student-Athlete of the Year: William Holcomb, Sam Houston State
First Team
|Name
|Class
|School
|Hometown
|Major
|GPA
|William Holcomb*2
|Jr.
|Sam Houston State
|Crockett, Texas
|General Business
|3.55
|John Hill*
|Jr.
|Incarnate Word
|McQueeney, Texas
|Business Management
|3.63
|Trevor Bailey
|So.
|Incarnate Word
|Cibolo, Texas
|Business
|4.0
|Joris Etlin2
|Sr.
|Southeastern La.
|Frejus, France
|Finance
|4.0
|Max Hellstrom
|Jr.
|New Orleans
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Business Administration
|3.88
Second Team
|Name
|Class
|School
|Hometown
|Major
|GPA
|Nikolai Schaffrath
|So.
|Lamar
|Potsdam, Germany
|Industrial Engineering
|3.93
|Sam Dumez
|Sr.
|Lamar
|Bordeaux, France
|Finance
|3.60
|Cody Banach
|Jr.
|Lamar
|Houston, Texas
|Finance
|3.04
|Bryce Dooley2
|Jr.
|Abilene Christian
|Friendswood, Texas
|Finance
|3.63
|Miles Smith
|So.
|Central Arkansas
|Little Rock, Ark.
|Undeclared
|3.66
* – 2018-19 First Team All-Conference Selection
2 – Two-time Academic All-Conference Selection
Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.