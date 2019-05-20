× GOLF: Etlin Named Southland First Team All-Academic

HAMMOND, La. – After a season of consistency on the course and in the classroom, Southeastern Louisiana’s Joris Etlin earned his second selection to the Southland first team all-academic golf team, the league office announced Monday.

The senior finance major finished his Lions’ career with a 4.0 GPA while also finishing eighth in the Southland Conference Tournament April 22-24 in McKinney, Texas. Monday marked was his second selection to the team after being named first team All-Academic for the 2017-18 season as well.

The Frejus, France native led the Lions this season with a 74.18 stroke average including shooting 23 of his 28 rounds 75 or lower, leading to a third team All-Southland honor. Eltin was named Southland Golfer of the Month in September after shooting all five rounds par or better.

“He was that kind of player his entire career,” said fourth-year head coach Jake Narro. “Everything that was every expected of him as an athlete and a student, he always delivered.”

The two-time All-Southland and All-Academic selection finished his Southeastern career with a 74.98 stroke average. Etlin also played 90 rounds with a career low round of 68 in the first round of Sam Hall in Sept. 11, 2017.

2018-19 Southland Men’s Golf All-Academic Team

Student-Athlete of the Year: William Holcomb, Sam Houston State

First Team

Name Class School Hometown Major GPA William Holcomb*2 Jr. Sam Houston State Crockett, Texas General Business 3.55 John Hill* Jr. Incarnate Word McQueeney, Texas Business Management 3.63 Trevor Bailey So. Incarnate Word Cibolo, Texas Business 4.0 Joris Etlin2 Sr. Southeastern La. Frejus, France Finance 4.0 Max Hellstrom Jr. New Orleans Stockholm, Sweden Business Administration 3.88

Second Team

Name Class School Hometown Major GPA Nikolai Schaffrath So. Lamar Potsdam, Germany Industrial Engineering 3.93 Sam Dumez Sr. Lamar Bordeaux, France Finance 3.60 Cody Banach Jr. Lamar Houston, Texas Finance 3.04 Bryce Dooley2 Jr. Abilene Christian Friendswood, Texas Finance 3.63 Miles Smith So. Central Arkansas Little Rock, Ark. Undeclared 3.66

* – 2018-19 First Team All-Conference Selection

2 – Two-time Academic All-Conference Selection

