The Saints Hall of Fame golf tournament was played Monday at Bayou Oaks in City Park.

Saints head coach Sean Payton, playing in a group with Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry, eagled the par 5, 3rd hole.

Gentry reacted to criticism on national talk radio that New Orleans wasn't the best landing spot for the number one pick in the NBA draft.

The Saints Hall of Fame will announce its 2019 induction class June 6th at a press conference at the Saints facility.