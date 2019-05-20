Former N.O. East middle school teacher pleads guilty to fondling student

NEW ORLEANS – A former New Orleans East middle school teacher will spend the next 44 months in prison after pleading guilty to fondling a 12-year-old boy in his classroom.

Thirty-year-old Christopher Winston will also have to register as a sex offender after he pleaded guilty to indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13 on May 20, according to the office of District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro.

Winston was a music teacher at KIPP McDonough 15 Middle School for the Creative Arts, which has since been renamed KIPP Morial Middle School, when he fondled the boy in 2015.

“Sexual abuse of children by a trusted teacher is one of the most deplorable and damaging offenses we see,” Cannizzaro said. “I’m glad that this defendant was stopped and ultimately pleaded guilty as charged to spare his victim the stress of a trial. We are grateful that Judge Buras shares our dim view of this conduct and imposed an appropriately serious sentence.”

Winston will appear in Orleans Parish Magistrate Court next week for an extradition hearing related to additional child molestation charges in Georgia.