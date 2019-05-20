× Former Destrehan Wildcat Named Co-Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU right-hander Landon Marceaux was named SEC Baseball Co-Freshman of the Week Monday by the league office. Marceaux shared the honor with Texas A&M pitcher Joseph Menefee.

Marceaux, a product of Destrehan, La., delivered a brilliant outing on Friday to clinch LSU’s series win over Auburn. He pitched a career-high seven innings, limiting Auburn to one run on only two hits with no walks and a career-best seven strikeouts.

Marceaux allowed just one Auburn runner to advance beyond first base during his time on the mound. He retired 11 straight Auburn hitters from the first inning through the fourth inning, and he retired nine in a row from the fifth through the seventh innings to complete his outing.

Article Courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.