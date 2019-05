Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD, Ca.-- News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez went to Hollywood for the LIVE "American Idol' show, and caught up with the celebrity judges, the contestants, Laine Hardy, his family, Bobby Bones, and Ryan Seacrest.

Here's what Laine's 'Idol' friends are saying about him!

Laine Hardy, Alejandro Aranda, and Madison Vandenburg are all competing in the "American Idol" finale tonight on WGNO-TV, starting at 7 p.m.