Taco Bell employee fired after Islamophobic rant goes viral

BRIDGETON, Mo. – A Taco Bell employee lost her job after her profanity-laced tirade against a customer went viral.

The incident happened at the restaurant along St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton, Missouri.

Tarek Hamdan man went to the Taco Bell drive-thru to get a meal just before his Ramadan fast. When Hamdan pulled up to the window, he was met by an employee spouting anti-Muslim language and profanity, as well as insinuating that all Muslims were terrorists.

Hamdan patiently attempted to tell the employee that he hated terrorists as well but to no avail.

Hamdan recorded the encounter and posted it online.

Taco Bell Corp. issued the following statement in response to the video:

“We welcome everyone in our restaurants and do not tolerate this type of behavior. This is a franchise location and the team member involved no longer works for this franchisee. The franchisee has reached out to the customer to apologize.”

KTVI attempted to contact Hamdan to discuss his experience. He said he would talk about the ordeal in time.