SELA Council Pinewood Derby Championship held in Metairie

METAIRIE- Almost 90 cub scouts from all over Southeast Louisiana were in town to compete for the SELA Council Pinewood Derby Championship. WGNO's Adam Bowles was there and got to see the races in action.

Each scout got to the championship by having to win their district's competitions throughout the year. This weekend's competition was for the mega prize of Grand Champion of the region. Each scout had to shave a pinewood block into a car to race down the track. The one with the fastest overall time was declared the winner.

"The kids absolutely love pinewood derby," Joe Blanco says. "They can get the parents involved. They work together to build a car from a block to a racer. It takes some time. but it's worth it."

"The hardest part was actually carving it out, but I thought it would be really fun and I'd learn lots of new stuff," Dylan says.

"Think it took like 3 weeks about," Josh says. "It looked fun when my brother started to do Pinewood Derby."

It's all about the fun and excitement and the winning, winning helps too," Blanco says.

The overall grand champion was Kabel Bynum from Pack 317 in the River Parishes district. Awesome job!