Pirate Day at the Bay held in Bay St. Louis, MS

BAY ST. LOUIS- The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse hosted ts 5th annual Pirate Day at the Bay in Bay St. Louis this weekend. It was a free event and fun for the whole family where everyone could be a pirate! The weekend included a pirate pub crawl, a scavenger hunt, a Lil buccaneers parade, a pirate cruise, and even a mock pirate invasion and a great fireworks display.

"Its nice dressing up like a pirate and being like captain jack taking care of my crew you know," Roger says.

The mayor of Bay St. Louis also hid some buried treasure around town, which was worth around $1000 to the lucky pirates who found it.