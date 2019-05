× Louisiana’s own Laine Hardy named 2019 American Idol

LIVINGSTON, LA – It was a long and hard journey, but tonight, our very own Laine Hardy was named 2019 American Idol.

Laine originally auditioned in 2018, and didn’t make it past the top 24.

But he worked hard and came back a year later to steal the show.

