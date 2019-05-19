Brother Martin High School hosts Miracle League clinic and games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- Brother Martin High School baseball and football teams hosted their annual Crusaders` Miracle League this weekend on E. A. Farley field. It was an `all-star weekend` for participants to play baseball with their friends and favorite players. These games are designed to give disabled youth an opportunity to compete alongside high school players and learn different aspects of the game while being able to be included in fun sports activities.

"So they look forward to come out playing with the brother martin kids the brother martin kids I think look forward to it every year its a time for them to just make friends and be a little extra special," Gina Lorio says.

Guests also had the opportunity to bid on auction items in a silent auction, all for a great cause! All proceeds benefited the Miracle League of Greater New Orleans.