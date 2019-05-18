Tyrann Mathieu puts-on 2nd annual charity kickball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La. -- The second annual Tyrann Mathieu Celebrity Kickball Classic had rosters packed with NFL players, professional athletes and well-known New Orleans celebrities, including Saints defensive end Cam Jordan.

"I'm not going to lie to you," Jordan said. "It's been a while since I played kickball. It's probably why I jumped at the opportunity to do so. I feel like it's going to translate from field to field here. I'm going to be Stallworth on defense as well as an aggressive attacker if I ever get an offensive chance."

The game was part of a 3-day charity weekend that Mathieu put-on to benefit his non-profit foundation, which financially supports disadvantaged youth in his hometown of New Orleans.

“Always excited to come back home in a positive way," said Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu. "I'm trying my best to really impact the community. I like to take the people of New Orleans with me. The people of Louisiana are so supportive of me. They've seen my ups and downs and it's only right that I come back home and try my best to give back."

"I'm so happy with where he's at," said University of Kansas Head Football Coach Led Miles, who coached Mathieu at LSU. "He's a family man. He's somebody that's going to be big in the community in terms of giving back. He's done everything, in my mind, exactly right at this point."

The former LSU Tiger and St. Aug stand-out spent last season with the Texans, but is beginning a new chapter with the Chiefs, signing a 3-year deal with the Kansas City franchise this off-season.

"I'm excited about it," Mathieu said. "A new opportunity for me, a new challenge for me. The Chiefs, they've got a great locker room, great group of talent, a lot of young guys. They've got a hell of a quarterback over there so that always makes things a little bit easier. But I've got a lot of work to do-- especially defensively. We've got a new D-coordinator, a lot of new pieces on defense and I've got to just try my best to lead everybody the right way and try my best to make as many plays as possible."