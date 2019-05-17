× Rain chances come back this weekend

After a week of dry air and pleasant conditions rain chances move back into the area for the weekend. Dewponts Friday morning were already up from the 50s to around 70. That makes it feel more humid. We also have more moisture in the atmosphere in general.

As the area of high pressure from the past few days shifts east we are going to see showers begin to develop tomorrow. Southerly flow will continue to bring moisture into the area with the chance for rain. This is not a setup like what we saw last weekend. Anything that pops up tomorrow should be fairly quick to move through. However look for some showers along I-10 and areas to the north.

Sunday a cold front will be moving in from the west. This front does not totally push through the area but does get close enough to trigger more rain. Like Saturday it won’t be all day, but be prepared to dodge those showers and storms if they pop up nearby.

Otherwise after the weekend get ready for summer. Most of next week looks like highs near 90 starting on Tuesday.