NOPD: 1 dead after N.O. East shooting involving 3 officers

NEW ORLEANS – One man is dead after three NOPD officers opened fire at a New Orleans East apartment complex this morning.

The officers were responding to reports of an aggravated assault with a firearm in the 6800 block of Parc Brittany Blvd. around 10 a.m. when the shooting occurred.

The officers encountered the armed suspect in the parking lot of the apartment complex, and all three officers opened fire after engaging with the suspect, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

The suspect was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

None of the officers were injured.

It’s too early to tell who opened fire first, Ferguson said.

Approximately 30 shell casings could be seen on the cement in the vicinity of the shooting.

The identities of the officers involved have not yet been released, but Ferguson said they each have three to five years of experience.

All body-worn cameras appear to have been working and turned on at the time of the shooting, Ferguson said.

The coroner’s office is currently at the location processing the scene.

30.024323 -89.999229