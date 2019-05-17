Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Williams Jr. at the Smoothie King Center tonight

NEW ORLEANS – Two weeks into their farewell tour, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s stop tonight, will be their final in New Orleans.

Also joining the band, Louisiana native Hank Williams Jr.

Also known as “Bocephus,” the southern rock star has hits like A Country Boy Can Survive and Dixie On My Mind.

Formed in 1964 , more than 60 albums have been produced over the bands 40 year history.

Original band members were Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Allen Collins, Larry Junstrom and Bob Burns.

The legacy, however, halted for a decade after the 1977 plane crash that killed three band members, including Ronnie Van Zant and Steve Gaines.

Since then, the band tragically lost Allen Collins, Billy Powell, Leon Wilkeson and Hughie Thomasson.

But Lynyrd Skynyrd rocks on with original member Gary Rossington joined by Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Johnny Colt, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington and Carol Chase.

And now, the southern rock icons are embarking on their final Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour, presented by SiriusXM.

The tour will cross the country throughout the summer over Fridays and Saturdays to give fans one last memorable night of classic American Rock-and-Roll.