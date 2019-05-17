Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reveal name of their fourth child

Posted 9:14 PM, May 17, 2019, by

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child together, tweeting a photo of Psalm West Friday.

Kardashian also included this message from Kanye:

Beautiful Mother’s Day

With the arrival of our fourth child

We are blessed beyond measure

We have everything we need

The announcement followed news that their surrogate had given birth May 9, with Kim tweeting last Friday, “He’s here and he’s perfect!”

Kim and Kanye, 41, have three other children together: Chicago, Saint and North.

